Up to 3 inches of snow expected Sunday across Chicago area

Residents try to keep warm and dry on West Birchwood Avenue near North Ridge Boulevard in the Rogers Park neighborhood after Chicago more than 3 inches of snow, Monday morning, Jan. 28, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A burst of heavy snowfall pushed into the Chicago area Sunday morning, potentially bringing up to 3 inches of total accumulation before Monday.

Throughout much of the morning, the heavy snow is expected to mainly affect the areas north of Interstate 88 and the northern half of Cook County, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service. The storm could bring up to an inch of fresh snow per hour.

Burst of heavy snow this morning. Rates to 1" per hour. Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/R3hAlWc31l — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 17, 2019

Drivers should use caution on snow-covered roads with limited visibilities and allow extra time for travel, the weather service said.

Lighter snow is then expected throughout the afternoon and into Sunday night, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to reach 29 degrees during the day before dropping 5 degrees during the night time hours, when wind gusts up to 20 mph push into the area.

Another round of snowfall is expected on Monday, the weather service said.