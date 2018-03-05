Up to 4 inches of wet snow expected by midnight

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until midnight across portions of northmen Illinois as up to 4 inches of wet snowfall moves through the area.

The snowfall is expected to move northeast through the Chicago area before tapering off before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. In addition, wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

During the storm, the area north of Interstate 80 will primarily see snowfall, while the area south of the interstate is expected to mainly experience rain showers, the weather service said. As a result, drivers should use caution while traveling on slippery roadways.

On Tuesday, more wet snowfall that isn’t expected to accumulate should push through before noon, the weather service said. The forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees before temperatures dip below freezing in the nighttime hours.

Mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the 30s and 40s are then expected through the rest of the week, the weather service said.