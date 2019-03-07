Up to 4 weeks of lane closures planned on Halsted for Bridgeport sewer work

Sewer work will cause a weeks-long closure on Halsted Street in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood starting next week.

The Chicago Department of Water Management announced the closure Thursday morning, explaining that it will be shutting down northbound traffic on Halsted at 34th Street to install “critical new sewer infrastructure.” The project will last three to four weeks, starting the week of Monday, March 11.

Southbound lanes on Halsted will remain open, the department said. Northbound travelers are advised to detour east on 35th Street, north on Wallace Street and West on 31st Street back to Halsted.

There will be parking restrictions in place during construction, and motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and expect delays in the area.