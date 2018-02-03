Up to 5 inches of snowfall expected before Sunday night

A winter storm is expected to start moving through the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, bringing up to 5 inches inches of snowfall to some parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The snow is expected to start falling during the afternoon hours on Saturday, and should continue until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, a daytime high of 37 degrees is expected, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Temperatures should dip to the high-20s Saturday night as the snowy conditions move into the area after 9 p.m.

The snowfall is expected to continue until Sunday night, with the majority of snow falling before noon, the weather service said.

As a result, a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said. The forecast estimates that the Chicago area should see between 3 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall, which could make for slippery road conditions.

On Sunday night, mostly clear conditions are expected as single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills move into the area.