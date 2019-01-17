Inbound Metra trains were halted Thursday morning on the Union Pacific West line for a pedestrian struck by a train in Lombard.
Commuters were urged to use the BNSF line as an alternative, Metra spokesman Tom Miller said.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train between the Glen Ellyn and Lombard stations before 6 a.m., Miller said.
A source said the death was likely a suicide.
Some Metra trains were operating outbound from Chicago to Villa Park, Miller said. Commuters were told to expect extensive delays.
Metra Alert UP-W – Train movement halted west of Lombard, pedestrian struck by a freight train, extensive delays anticipated, outbound trains will terminate at Villa Park until further notice (Update #2)
