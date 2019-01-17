Metra UP West trains halted for pedestrian hit in Lombard

Inbound Metra trains were halted Thursday morning on the Union Pacific West line for a pedestrian struck by a train in Lombard.

Commuters were urged to use the BNSF line as an alternative, Metra spokesman Tom Miller said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train between the Glen Ellyn and Lombard stations before 6 a.m., Miller said.

A source said the death was likely a suicide.

Some Metra trains were operating outbound from Chicago to Villa Park, Miller said. Commuters were told to expect extensive delays.