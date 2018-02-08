UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Alsip apartment building

Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting that left another person wounded Tuesday evening at an apartment building in south suburban Alsip.

Officers responded at 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots in the 4600 block of 131st Street and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the vestibule of the building, according to Alsip police.

Andrew L. Scott Jr., 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in Hazel Crest.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The other person was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not provide details about the person’s age, gender or condition.

The shooting is not believed to be random, and the victims may have known the shooter, police said. Investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should call Alsip police at (708) 385-6902, ext. 264.