Charges filed against man who caused chain-reaction crash in Albany Park

Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who drove through an intersection Friday morning and caused a chain-reaction crash that left five people injured in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Carlos Cruz, 22, of the Albany Park neighborhood, faces felony counts of aggravated fleeing that caused bodily damage and property damage greater than $300, according to Chicago Police. He also faces charges of driving without a license, driving without insurance, transporting or carrying alcohol while driving, disobeying a stop sign and driving left of center.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun spotted a vehicle matching the description from a dispatch broadcast at 10:54 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside, according to Chicago Police.

When the officers tried to pull Cruz’s vehicle over, it took off north on Kimball and continued through the intersection at Lawrence Avenue, where it hit a semitrailer and caused the truck to hit three other vehicles, police said.

Cruz and two other men ran from the vehicle following the crash, police said. Two weapons were recovered.

Two of the men were then taken to Community First Medical Center, and another was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said. All three were initially taken into custody, but only Cruz had been charged by Saturday morning.

A 55-year-old man involved in the crash was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he required stitches to his forehead, police said. In addition, a 40-year-old man was taken to an Swedish Covenant, where his condition was stabilized.

The men in the semi refused medical treatment, police said.