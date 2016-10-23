Update makes showing multiple tickets easier on Ventra app

Metra customers who have downloaded the Ventra app will have an easier time displaying multiple tickets after a new update.

With the update, a customer can launch all their tickets to display at once, Metra said in a statement Monday. Customers can update the application by going to the App Store or Google Play.

To launch more than one ticket, a customer should go to the My Metra Tickets page, select “multiple tickets” and select the type and number of tickets to launch, Metra said.