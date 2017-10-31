UPS worker pinned by trailer at Bedford Park facility

A worker was airlifted to a hospital early Tuesday after he was pinned by a trailer at a UPS facility in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

Paramedics responded at 1:47 a.m. where the worker was pinned by the trailer at the facility in the 6700 block of West 73rd Street, according to Bedford Park Fire Department Chief Sean Maloy.

The worker was extricated and airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Maloy said. Additional information, including his condition, was not immediately available.

UPS spokeswoman Jennifer Cook confirmed the company is investigating the incident, but did not provide further details.