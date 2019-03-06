Son found guilty in murder-for-hire of Uptown hairstylist

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Qaw’mane Wilson in the murder of his mother, Uptown hairstylist Yolanda Holmes. The jury needed just over two hours to reach their verdict on counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and attempted murder in the 2012 killing.

A second jury that heard evidence against Wilson’s co-defendant, Eugene Spencer, deliberated until 10 p.m. Tuesday without reaching a decision. It was to resume today.

Prosecutors allege Wilson hired Spencer to kill his mother so that Wilson could get access to his mother’s bank accounts.

Jurors in Spencer’s case watched video of a lengthy interrogation in which he gave a rambling, and at times contradictory, account of struggling with another man who was inside Holmes’ apartment, and then shooting and stabbing Holmes.