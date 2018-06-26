Uptown purse snatcher pepper-sprayed elderly woman in the face: police

Police released surveillance images of a man suspected of pepper-spraying an elderly woman before he took her purse in Uptown. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who pepper-sprayed an elderly in May before taking her purse in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The purse snatcher walked up to the woman about 3:30 p.m. May 8 as she was getting out of her car in the 4700 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He asked her for directions before he pepper-sprayed her in the face and took her purse.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.