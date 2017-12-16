2 men wounded in Uptown shooting

Two men were shot late Friday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the men, both 20 years old, were walking west in the 800 block of West Windsor when someone got out of a white vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then continued driving east from the scene.

One man was shot in the left leg, while the other man was shot in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.