Woman, 43, seriously wounded in Uptown shooting

A woman was shot Thursday in the 4900 block of North Sheridan. | Google Earth

A woman was seriously wounded Thursday evening in a North Side Uptown neighborhood shooting.

The 43-year-old was shot in the chest at 8:51 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

More details weren’t provided.