Woman, 24, wounded in Uptown shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was walking with two people about 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West Agatite Avenue when she heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the right leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.