US and China both omit key products from tariff threats

China put smaller planes on its list, but excluded the 747 and other big planes made in the U.S. by Boeing Co. | AP file photo

DETROIT — The U.S. and China are both threatening tariffs over billions of dollars worth of products in their escalating conflict over trade.

In both cases, what’s not on their lists also says a lot.

Neither country is targeting products that they would have a hard time getting elsewhere.

China, for example, isn’t threatening tariffs on the $1 billion worth of animal skins it imports from the U.S. each year to make footwear and upholstery because those skins are valuable and replacements wouldn’t be easy to find. It also isn’t targeting the largest jets made by Boeing Co.

U.S. officials say they want to minimize pain for U.S. consumers so many of the most-imported products, like cellphones, computers, clothes and shoes, aren’t on the U.S. list.

RELATED:

• Trump complains of ‘STUPID TRADE’ with China

• Could the CTA pay the price for Trump’s trade war with China?

• Illinois may suffer in US-China trade war