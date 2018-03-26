US kicks out 60 Russian diplomats over spy case

Trump administration officials say the actions are being taken to send a message about the "unacceptably high" number of Russian spies in the U.S. | Sun-Times photo

The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

Senior Trump administration officials say the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia’s mission to the United Nations. They say the Seattle consulate is a counter-intelligence concern because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy base.

The officials say the actions are being taken to send a message about the “unacceptably high” number of Russian spies in the U.S. and to respond to the attack in the U.K. The officials weren’t authorized to be identified by name and requested anonymity.

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the U.S.