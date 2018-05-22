US Marshal in Chicago steps down halfway through term

U.S. Marshal Edward Gilmore greets Milly Belluomini at the Dirksen Courthouse after a memorial ceremony for her husband Harry, a security officer, in July 2017. Gilmore has taken early retirement. | Sun-Times file photo

The United States Marshal in Chicago has stepped down about halfway through his four-year term.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that Edward L. Gilmore took early retirement last month. No explanation has been given for his decision to step down.

Gilmore was nominated in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama and he received Senate approval in early 2016.

Gilmore had a long career in law enforcement, spending a decade with the Chicago Police officer and more than 20 years with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. He was the chief of police in nearby Calumet City when he came to head the agency that arrests fugitives, protects federal judges, transports federal prisoners and operates a witness security program.