A man working on the re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has been fired after an incident at a campaign event for Davis’ Democratic opponent, according to published reports.
Levi Lovell, a field director for the Davis’ campaign, was arrested Wednesday outside a bar in Springfield after showing up at the gathering for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, according to the State Journal-Register newspaper in Springfield.
Springfield Police Lt. Brian Oakes told the newspaper that Lovell went to Londrigan’s event at JP Kelly’s “purposely trying to record” her campaign workers and “trying to get them to say something inappropriate.”
Oakes told the newspaper that Lovell “smelled like an alcoholic beverage” and was “believed to be intoxicated.”
WCIA-TV in Champaign reported that Davis campaign manager fired Lovell as soon as the incident was brought to their attention.
Davis represents Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which covers parts of Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield and Decatur, stretching west to the state line just north of St. Louis.