US stocks take more losses as investors fear trade war

NEW YORK — Stocks slumped again Friday afternoon as fears of an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China rattled investors around the world. U.S. indexes are on track for their worst week in two years.

The Dow Jones industrials average sank 425 points, closing out its worst week in two years and extending the weekly drop to 1,400 points.

The White House announced sanctions Thursday that could affect as much as $60 billion in imports and said Beijing steals or forces foreign companies to hand over technology. China has said it will defend itself.

The Chinese government said it might place tariffs on a $3 billion list of U.S. goods in response to the steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump announced earlier this month. Those goods include pork, apples, and steel pipes.

Technology companies plunged. They have made enormous gains over the last year, but since they do so much business outside the U.S., investors see them as particularly vulnerable to the effects of a trade dispute.

The Dow dropped more than 700 points Thursday, its worst loss since early February, as investors worried the dispute could escalate and could slow down global economic growth and company profits.