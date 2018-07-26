Plane said to carry war remains lands at US base

U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of the American soldiers in 1999 after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. A U.S. military plane left from Osan Air Base for North Korea on July 26, 2018 to pick up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. | AP file photo

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea — A U.S. military plane has returned from North Korea and landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea after reportedly picking up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.

An Associated Press journalist at the base outside the capital Seoul saw the plane land Friday, and the White House earlier confirmed that North Korea has turned over the potential remains.

Details were still sketchy but reports said that Pyongyang would return about 55 sets of remains from the 1950-53 Korean War, a step meant to fulfill a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea. The war killed millions, including 36,000 American soldiers.