Vallas proposes citywide witness protection program

Mayoral challenger Paul Vallas on Friday proposed a citywide witness protection program to convince fearful residents of neighborhoods plagued by gang violence to provide the cooperation needed to bolster Chicago’s dismal homicide clearance rate.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office already operates a witness assistance program, but Vallas said it provides only limited assistance and is open, only to those who have been “directly threatened.”

Vallas envisions a citywide program directed by the Chicago Police Department Bureaus of Detectives and Organized Crime that would relocate witnesses to other neighborhoods, find them housing, perhaps using Section 8 vouchers and provide stipends or “other resources” he did not specify.

It would be open to “witnesses who proactively work with authorities to identify and prosecute” those charged with “murder or other major crimes” —not just those who have already been threatened with retaliation.

“Sometimes, it’s as simple as giving them housing vouchers and relocating them elsewhere in the city….There are individual detectives who have attempted to help witnesses on their own get relocated. They’re not talking about getting relocated under assumed names in Arizona,” Vallas told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“How are people gonna come forward if you can’t protect them? We all talk about, ‘The community knows who the killers are…[But] if you’re only clearing five percent of the shootings and … 17 percent of the murders and there’s no way to protect these individuals or at least there’s the perception you can’t protect them, people aren’t gonna come forward.”

Vallas said the idea was suggested to him by veteran detectives frustrated with the cold shoulder they have long received when they attempt to question potential witnesses to murders and other violent crimes.

It’s not only about the shortage of detectives or about repairing the public trust between citizens and police in African-American neighborhoods shattered by the police shooting of Laquan McDonald and by the police torture of African-American suspects long before that by now-convicted former Area 2 Commander Jon Burge and his midnight crew.

It’s about the fact that there is a “snitches get stitches” code of silence that has prevented residents of neighborhoods plagued by gang violence from telling police what they know because they fear retaliation, particularly when so few violent crimes get solved, Vallas said.

Mayoral challenger Lori Lightfoot, a former Police Board president, scoffed at the notion of a citywide witness protection program akin to the ones in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

That’s even though the police department has yet to hold anyone responsible for the weekend bloodbath that left 71 people shot and 12 of them dead.

“People need to be able to stay where they are without living in fear. That’s what the focus of government policy should be. The notion that we would, on a broad scale, relocate people outside of their neighborhoods away from friends, family and life is an abdication of responsibility,” Lightfoot said.

“People are afraid [to cooperate with police] because there’s too much violence and they don’t see any progress. The way to change that is to build peace by bringing economic stability to neighborhoods and by bridging the divide between police and communities they serve. That’s what we need to focus on not on another government program that’s gonna disrupt peoples’ lives by relocating them to different neighborhoods.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s campaign manager Jay Rowell had no immediate comment on Vallas’ suggestions. Nor did police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Vallas has promised to rebuild the police department to 14,000 officers — with 1,200 detectives and one sergeant for every 10 officers — to erase years of “bad decisions” by Emanuel that, he claims, have contributed heavily to a surge in violent crime. He has also promised to hire back retired detectives to boost the homicide clearance rate.

On Friday, Vallas accused the mayor of so depleting the ranks of detectives –– to as low as 700 –– that he’s left with a group more inexperienced than at any time in the city’s history.

“We simply don’t have the manpower and the experience to complete these cases. Detectives will tell you. They refer to it as “assembly line’ detective work,” he said.

He also expressed concerns about that the consent decree that Emanuel has hammered out with Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan outlining terms of federal court oversight over the police department.

“This idea that we’re gonna need $10 million to administer the consent decree is ludicrous….You can provide effective oversight without creating a whole cottage industry of $400-an-hour lawyers who are gonna basically monitor everything the police department is doing,” he said.

“And we’ve got to make sure that the consent decree does not so bog down the police department with reporting requirements that, even with their diminished numbers, too much time is being spent — not on their beats, but on paperwork.”