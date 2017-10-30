Valparaiso man missing after canoe capsizes in Indiana lake

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old Valparaiso man who didn’t resurface after his canoe capsized Sunday morning in a northwest Indiana lake.

Keegan Whaling and a friend were canoeing shortly before 7 a.m. about 150 yards offshore in Long Lake when the boat capsized and both men fell in the water, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Whaling’s friend was able to swim to shore and summon help from a nearby resident, saying he did not see Whaling make it to shore, the statement said. It is believed he is in the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers, members of the Porter County Dive Team and the Valparaiso Police Department utilized sonar, rescue divers and unmanned aerial vehicles to search for Whaling, the statement said. The search has been hindered by thick vegetation under the lake’s surface.

Boaters are being asked to avoid the area.