Van Buren Street bridge to close Friday for testing

Bridge testing is slated to close the Van Buren Street bridge for several hours Friday in downtown Chicago.

The bridge over the Chicago River will be closed between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for testing ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Travelers will be detoured to Franklin Street, Madison Street, Clinton Street and back to Van Buren, CDOT said.