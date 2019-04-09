Van crashes on Eisenhower, occupant injured
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A female was hospitalized Tuesday after sustaining non-life threatening injuries in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The female was in a van traveling west on the Eisenhower when it hit a wall shortly after 5 a.m. near Kostner Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. Crews were clearing the accident on the left outbound shoulder, and police expected the site to be cleared shortly.