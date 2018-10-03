Van Dyke Trial Day 19: Defense to rest as trial enters final stages

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke testifies in his own defense Tuesday at his murder trial in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald | Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune pool photo

7:40 a.m. The trial is wrapping up this week

After a dramatic day on Tuesday, with Jason Van Dyke taking the stand, his defense is expected to rest first thing Wednesday morning.

In case you missed his testimony, here are five key exchanges. If you want more detail on his testimony and video excerpts, you can find it in our live blog from Tuesday.

Even more than Van Dyke’s testimony, Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown found statements the officer made just before the shooting — disclosed for the first time at trial Tuesday — even more haunting for Chicago.

Sun-Times reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel offer their analysis of the day’s testimony here:

Prosecutors will have a chance to offer their case in rebuttal on Wednesday, and closing arguments could come later this week.

