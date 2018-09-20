Van Dyke Trial Day 10: Three things to know about most recent testimony

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke at his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool/File photo

As the 10th day of the Van Dyke trial continues with more from the prosecution, here are three things to take away from testimony on Wednesday:

1. The evidence centered around medical testimony with prosecutors and the defense sparring over when Laquan McDonald exactly died. Prosecutors emphasized that McDonald was alive for at least some period as he lay on the street after Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shot him. The defense tried to elicit testimony that McDonald was dead before he got the hospital.

2. Jurors heard and saw in painstaking, graphic detail testimony and photos about every bullet that hit McDonald’s body. Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old McDonald 16 times in October 2014. Cook County Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar traced the path of all 16 bullets for the jury.

She said eight of the 16 passed entirely through the teen’s body.

“When all the holes are added, it comes to a total of 24 holes on Laquan,” she told the jury.

The medical examiner said all 16 shots contributed to his death, but the defense was eager to argue that two of the 16 were key to his death.

3. If the case weren’t elevated enough in the city’s consciousness, the Rev. Jesse Jackson attended the trial on Wednesday and gave this memorable quote: “This must be a case that defines — just for us in this city and across our nation — the most heinous crime since the lynching of Emmett Till, and we intend to be witness every day until there’s a resolution.”

Jackson was referring to the 14-year-old boy from Chicago who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after allegedly offending a white woman at a grocery story. After his death, Till became a symbol of the civil rights movement.

Here’s a recap of the analysis Wednesday from Sun-Times reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel:

