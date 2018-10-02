Van Dyke Trial Day 18: Defense wraps up its case — Take 2

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke takes in the proceedings Monday during his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool photo

7:40 a.m. : Van Dyke’s decision day for testifying

Jason Van Dyke’s defense tries to wrap up its case Tuesday, after the trial was postponed Monday because of a sick juror.

Jurors may find out Tuesday whether Van Dyke will hit the stand and tell them firsthand what was going through his mind when he shot Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Or they might have to settle for a psychologist who talked to Van Dyke and who has written extensively about how police experience stress during shootings and confrontations.

The question for the defense is whether the psychologist and a computer animation re-creating the shooting from Van Dyke’s perspective will be enough for the jury to see what Van Dyke did through his eyes.

Or should Van Dyke testify in his own defense?

If he hits the stand, he would face a blistering cross-examination from prosecutors, who will want him to justify each of the 16 shots he fired at McDonald and possibly even get into past complaints against him as a police officer.

Loading...