Fellow officers lied and conspired over months to cover for Van Dyke: prosecutor

Chicago Police Officer Joseph Walsh leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse last month after testifying in the murder trial of his former partner, Jason Van Dyke. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Jason Van Dyke’s fellow officers began working to keep him out of trouble almost immediately after he shot Laquan McDonald, and detectives and higher-ranking officers continued to try to protect him even months after the department cleared him of wrongdoing, according to a court document unsealed Thursday.

The document, released by Judge Domenica Stephenson in response to a lawsuit by media outlets, including the Chicago Sun-Times, include an outline of the case Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes intends to make against Chicago Police Officers Thomas Gaffney and Joseph Walsh and Det. David March.

The three men were charged with conspiracy, misconduct and obstruction of justice for filing false reports in Van Dyke’s case, but a court document unsealed Thursday points to numerous other unnamed officers who were at the scene or involved in the ensuing investigation of the shooting who worked to protect Van Dyke.

The court filing lays out the most detail yet on the alleged conspiracy to cover up for Van Dyke.

The court document describes how a sergeant investigating the shooting sends an email to a lieutenant also involved in the case which states in part about Van Dyke: “We should be applauding him, not second guessing him.”

Also, a detective who is an FOP representative is alleged to have asked that same sergeant and lieutenant, both unnamed in the court document, to gather material from within the Chicago Police Department in an effort for review by a law enforcement legal defense fund in an attempt to help Van Dyke.

The document was released on the same day as closing arguments in Van Dyke’s trial for the murder of McDonald wound up a three-week trial. Jury deliberations began at 12:28 p.m.

The document, called a Santiago proffer, spells out the evidence Brown Holmes’ team expects to bring at trial. Gaffney and his partner, Joseph McElligott were the first officers to encounter McDonald on the night of Oct. 20, 2014, after a truck driver reported McDonald was breaking into vehicles on a West Side truck lot.

After the shooting, Gaffney told a federal grand jury that he, Van Dyke and other officers met at Area Central headquarters, and spoke with detectives “met all in the same room, just talking what happened” as a group in a detectives area. There was no attempt to separate the officers who were at the scene. The prosecutor describes the meeting as “an attempt to conceal the true facts of the events surrounding the killing of Laquan McDonald.”