Van Dyke Trial Day 8: More prosecution witnesses to hit the stand

7:15 a.m. Prosecution continues to build its case against Van Dyke

The prosecution is expected Tuesday to continue calling more witnesses as it builds its case against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The trial will start Tuesday a bit later, at 10 a.m.

Typically, in most criminal cases, witness lists are made public, and the prosecution and the defense often give the media a sense of what witnesses are up next.

But Cook Count Judge Vincent Gaughan has shrouded the case in secrecy. Even routine matters are held in his chambers, away from public view.

So it’s unclear exactly what to expect from prosecutors Tuesday. At some point during their case, they will likely call more police officers who were at the scene of the October 2014 shooting of McDonald, and put one or more experts on the stand to testify whether Van Dyke’s use of force in the situation was appropriate.

Here’s a video recap of Monday’s testimony from Sun-Times columnists Mark Brown and Mary Mitchell:

Loading...