Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke testifies in his own defense Tuesday at his murder trial in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald | Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune pool photo

People are reacting to the guilty second-degree murder verdict of Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was charged with murder for shooting and killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

A verdict was reached shortly before 1 p.m. But the public wouldn’t immediately know what decision 12 jurors had made in the case of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014 on the South Side of Chicago. The fatal shooting, which was captured on dashcam video released more than a year later, gained national attention. It was the subject of a violent and emotionally charged song, “16 Shots” by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa. The shots, memorialized in the song and in widely circulated video, became the rallying cry in weeks of protests that drew hundreds in 2015.

Four years after the shooting, Chicago leadership braced for the public response to the verdict. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said hours before the verdict that he had “absolute confidence” in Chicago police’s ability to manage any adverse reaction to the verdict. Community activists called for peace and called claims of possible riots trumped up.

The 21-day trial for Van Dyke ended Friday. Would the 16 bullets Van Dyke fired into LaQuan McDonald’s body render him a convicted murderer? The officer faced two counts of first-degree murder in addition to 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct.

People braced themselves before the verdict was announced:

While all eyes are on SCOTUS, there are other decisions out here showing what it means to be a citizen or half citizen of this country. With a verdict in, the story of #LaquanMcDonald is getting buried, but this black life still mattered. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 5, 2018

This afternoon and evening, thousands of #ChicagoPolice officers are at the ready to safeguard neighborhoods and defend the rights of peaceful demonstrations. As always any and all criminal activity that jeopardizes the safety of the people of Chicago will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/dkMMFKJrfx — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 5, 2018

To all my folks not in Chicago watching this #VanDyketrial unfold in the media… YES, we protesting & taking to the streets REGARDLESS NO we won’t be rioting…everyone wants peace but we also want justice & that goes beyond getting a conviction ✊🏽 CPD doing the most as usual — Keena Renée (@keenlykeena) October 5, 2018

Who’s side are you on my people who’s side are you on? We on the people’s side!! Head down to city hall for #Justice4Laquan now! 121 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60602#GoodKidsMadCity

Police violence is #GunViolence! pic.twitter.com/EfnSapzTCA — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) October 5, 2018

A jury deliberated for nearly seven hours before deciding Van Dyke was guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery and not guilty of the one official misconduct charge.

Then reactions poured in online.

16 shots and a cover up — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 5, 2018

I hope everyone gains a little faith in our system now. My family is mostly chicago cops and would never act the way Van Dyke did. #Justice4Laquan — 👸🏼 (@lexjohnnson) October 5, 2018

Finally some accountability for the "thin blue line" #vandyketrial — Andy Shearouse (@AndyShearouse) October 5, 2018

For years now, we have known that Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke murdered Laquan McDonald. We all watched the video of him doing it. Now, it is official. https://t.co/KrkPo2Evp9 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 5, 2018

As Chairman of Public Safety, I believe in protests and demonstrations, as long as we address it in a responsible manner. I have confidence in the Superintendent & the members of the Chicago Police Dept. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Chicago. — Ariel E. Reboyras (@Ald_Reboyras) October 5, 2018

All Power to the People #Guilty — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 5, 2018

For the past several weeks, a jury heard testimony, weighed evidence and considered the facts of the Van Dyke case. Today, the jury reached its verdict. Statement: pic.twitter.com/7WrMHV74ro — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) October 5, 2018

Politicians, mayoral candidates and organizations released official statements.

Official statement from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood:

This is a day I never thought I’d see in America, where 12 ordinary citizens were duped into saving the asses of self-serving politicians at the expense of a dedicated public servant. This sham trial and shameful verdict is a message to every law enforcement officer in America that it’s not the perpetrator in front of you that you need to worry about, it’s the political operatives stabbing you in the back. What cop would still want to be proactive fighting crime after this disgusting charade, and are law abiding citizens ready to pay the price?

Official statement from mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle:

While nothing can make up for the senseless loss of young life, I am grateful that there is some justice for LaQuan McDonald. Like many, I saw the video and it was devastating. My heart goes out to his family and friends.

This is an important indictment not only of the actions of an individual but of the code of silence within the police department. We cannot have safe communities if we do not have police force accountable to all communities.

Official statement from Black Caucus Chair Ald. Sawyer:

The death of Laquan McDonald was a wrenching tragedy that has rocked our city to its core. We pray for peace for the McDonald family, and long remained hopeful that they would find true justice through this process. But the truth is, no matter how this verdict came down, the McDonald family lost a son that they can never get back.

Still, the black community today can find some relief. It appears Jason Van Dyke will be held accountable for his violence.

Now, we must all recommit ourselves to seeking transformational change to the way policing is done in our city. We must focus now more than ever on demanding the police accountability mechanisms that experts from the Police Accountability Task Force and the Obama Justice Department beseeched the Emanuel administration to implement. And we must continue to reckon with the fact laid bare to us all over and over again since the day the news of Laquan McDonald’s death first broke–that Chicago continues to be plagued by deep inequities and systemic racism. Until we address that underlying reality, the conditions that led to Laquan McDonald’s death will not change.

Official statement (in part) from the local Police Board:

Today, the jury returned its verdict in the criminal case brought against Police Officer Jason Van Dyke for his fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. The disciplinary cases brought against Officer Van Dyke and four other officers related to this shooting remain before the Chicago Police Board, but have not been under active review because they are stayed

[…]

The Board stands ready to hear these cases once doing so will no longer prejudice or potentially jeopardize any criminal case or constitutional right. The Board will promptly and thoroughly consider any motion to lift the stay, and any hearing on such a motion will be announced at a public meeting of the Board and on the Board’s website at ChicagoPoliceBoard.org.

Official statement from mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot:

This is a significant milestone in Chicago’s history. Going against a national trend in which juries almost always acquit on-duty police officers on criminal charges, this jury found the evidence powerful and compelling—as have so many Chicagoans in the years since Laquan McDonald’s tragic death. I commend members of the jury for doing their civic duty in such a difficult environment.

I hope that this decision marks not just a milestone, but a turning point as well. We must pray for Laquan McDonald and his family, and for all those in our city who have been affected by trauma and violence, and we must all work tirelessly to build a Chicago where all can find justice and peace.”

Tweets from Rep. Luis Gutierrez

I'm glad jury came to conclusion that Officer Van Dyke is guilty of 1st degree murder, even though he was convicted of 2nd degree. The facts were clear and despite the efforts of the Emanuel Administration to keep the truth from the public, the truth has come to light. https://t.co/Z4cgIfBuLx — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) October 5, 2018

Official statement from mayoral candidate Willie Wilson:

First, my prayers go out to both the McDonald and Van Dyke families. This is a tragedy. Everyone has lost. The McDonald family lost their young son, a brother and his potential snuffed out, never to be known. Justice has been served.

At this uncomfortable hour, two wrongs never do make a right. However, I do believe in the 12 jurors that had, perhaps, the hardest job of all – to follow the Law of the Land, to apply it and to hand down the RIGHT verdict.

Allow your voice to be heard. Express your opinion. Hold your protests. In it all, I call for EVERY action to be peaceful, respectful and non-violent expression. I call for law enforcement to show restraint, respect and not to show any forms of retaliation at this time. We need hope for our city and we need change.

And above all, I ask God to bless each citizen. And God bless Chicago.

Official statement from Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Chair Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood):

My heart goes out to Laquan’s family as they continue to grieve his loss. This is only a drop of justice in a history full of injustices against Black people and people of color. We still have a lot of work ahead of us in reforming policing, criminal justice, human services and creating opportunities for underprivileged communities.

Let us continue to organize, continue to let our voices be heard and participate in our democracy wherever and whenever we can.”

Official statement (in part) from Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey

Laquan McDonald was our student. He could have been a senior in a Chicago public high school when he was gunned down nearly four years ago to the day in one of the most shocking instances of brutality in the history of our city.

Our members taught him, and he was a child of the communities in which they live. He was raised on streets covered in the blood of the generations before him who’ve been bludgeoned by economic, social and racial injustice. He deserved justice, and today’s verdict shows that the jury recognized his humanity and the tragedy that befell him.

Our city, however, is still suffering, and reeling from the tenure of a mayor who systematically closed schools, used public dollars to pay police settlements and ultimately covered up Laquan’s murder for political and capital interests. Emanuel spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees to block the release of the dashboard camera video of Laquan’s murder until a judge ruled in November of 2015—nearly 400 days after the shooting and after he won re-election—that the mayor’s actions violated the Illinois open records laws and ordered that the video be released to the public.

We must build on this opportunity to come to grips with Rahm’s tale of two cities—one city that supports the elites and the politicians they bankroll, and another city that failed Laquan, just as it fails hundreds of thousands of Black and Brown students and their families every day. Laquan deserved first-rate early childhood programming. He deserved the opportunity to attend schools with rigorous wraparound services and supports. Instead, Rahm and his allies support an apartheid-like school district run by a handpicked Board of Education that has long neglected poor and working class Black and Brown children, and as evident in recent years, has systematically driven students and their families from the city. […]