Van Dyke Trial Day 21: Jury deliberations resume

The jury is expected to resume its deliberations Friday morning as Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke learns whether his bail will be revoked.

After hearing about two hours of closing arguments Thursday, as well as legal instructions from the judge, the jury got the case about 1 p.m. They ended the day about 5:30 p.m. and were sequestered, along with three alternate jurors.

Two other alternates who were dismissed from the trial told reporters later that they would have voted to convict Van Dyke or were leaning that way. Read more about their comments here.

Van Dyke got into hot water with Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan after he arrived back to court a bit late Thursday afternoon for a court hearing about a jury question. Van Dyke said he was dealing with an issue with one of his children who had been threatened at school. The judge said he wanted proof of the threat at a Friday morning hearing after he threatened to revoke Van Dyke’s bond.

Here’s an analysis of the closing arguments on Thursday by Chicago Sun-Times columnists Mark Brown and Mary Mitchell:

