Van Dyke likely to learn Wednesday his date for sentencing in McDonald murder

Jason Van Dyke will likely learn his sentencing date Wednesday as returns to court for the first time since he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was taken into custody Oct. 5 immediately after jurors delivered guilty verdicts on the second-degree murder count and 16 counts of aggravated battery. A few days later, Cook County officials had Van Dyke moved from the Cook County Jail to the jail in Rock Island County, three hours west of the city and just a few blocks from the Mississippi River.

The court hearing Wednesday is expected to be uneventful, with Van Dyke’s lawyers likely to file post-trial motions that are the first bid to have his conviction overturned. Such motions are routine following any guilty verdict, and the appeals process typically takes months or years to play out.

Judge Vincent Gaughan is likely to set a date for Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing, and a schedule for Van Dyke’s lawyers and Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon to present their arguments over how long the veteran police officer should be sentenced to prison.

Legal experts disagree about how Van Dyke’s sentence will play out. A second-degree murder conviction can carry a probation-only sentence, but defendants typically are sentenced based on the most serious charge for which they were convicted. In Van Dyke’s case, it would appear that the multiple convictions for aggravated battery are the most serious he faces. Each of the 16 counts carries a minimum sentence of six years in prison, and up to 30 years.

Typically, the prison sentences for multiple counts would run concurrently, putting the defendant behind bars only for whatever the longest term of years he’s assigned for any of the counts of conviction. But sentencing laws for aggravated battery mandate that sentences for that crime run consecutively — that is, back-to-back — on counts which caused the victim “severe bodily injury.”

If the judge finds each of the 16 shots that struck McDonald caused severe bodily injury, the 16, six-year minimum sentences for each count of aggravated battery could tally 96 years in prison— though most experts expect Van Dyke to be sentenced to a far shorter term.

