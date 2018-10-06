Man charged with Facebook threat to ‘shoot up’ courthouse during Van Dyke trial

An Ashburn neighborhood man arrested at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday has been charged with two misdemeanors after allegedly posting a threat on Facebook to “shoot up” the courthouse during Officer Jason Van Dyke’s murder trial for the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Matthew Ross, 32, faces charges of electronic harrassment and disorderly conduct, according to Chicago police. He was processed and released from custody on an I-bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Police said Ross posted a message to Facebook that said “Just shoot up the whole court. Free your soul,” among other threatening messages.

Ross did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

The alleged messages, which appear to have been deleted from Ross’ Facebook page, were saved by others and spread around social media during the Van Dyke’s trial, before the officer was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm on Friday.

Due to the posts, Ross was “flagged” by police and taken into custody Thursday morning when he tried to enter the courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue to sign up as a spectator at Van Dyke’s trial, police said. He was not armed.

A court records search showed Ross has no publishable criminal background in Cook County.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, Van Dyke was admonished by Judge Vincent Gaughan when he arrived minutes late to the courtroom after being summoned to weigh in on a question from the jury. Van Dyke said he left the courthouse after he learned his daughter had been threatened at school. Gaughan threatened to revoke his bail, but ultimately did not.

Van Dyke was found guilty by a jury Friday afternoon and his bail was revoked upon his conviction. He will be held in custody at the Cook County Jail ahead of a post-trial hearing at the end of the month and his upcoming sentencing hearing.

