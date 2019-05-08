Burglar targeting vehicles in West Town, River North: police

Police are reminding drivers in West Town and River North to keep their belongings out of sight after someone recently stole property from several parked vehicles in the area.

In each incident, the burglar smashed one of the vehicle’s windows and stole bags that were left in plain sight, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., April 30 in the 1300 block of West Randolph Street;

Between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., April 30 in the 1300 block of West Randolph Street;

At 3 p.m., May 1 in the 600 block of West Hubbard Street;

Between 7:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., May 2 in the 700 block of West Hubbard Street; and

At 8:19 p.m. May 3 in the 400 block of North Union Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of the burglar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

