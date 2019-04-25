Vehicle crashes on I-294 near Harlem, 2 southbound lanes closed

A vehicle crash on Interstate 294 near Harlem Avenue has shut down two southbound lanes.

Emergency crews responded to the single-unit crash just before 6 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Investigators are currently assessing the severity of the crash, but state police confirmed that a vehicle went over the guardrail.

The right two southbound lanes of I-294 are closed as emergency crews respond.