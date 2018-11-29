Vehicle damaged by falling ice, multiple streets closed downtown

Ice falling from downtown buildings left a vehicle damaged and caused multiple street closures Thursday afternoon in the Loop and near the Magnificent Mile. | Sun-Times file photo

As of 2:15 p.m., Wacker was closed from Monroe to Washington, according to Chicago police. Pearson was also closed between Rush and Wabash, while Delaware was closed in the 100 block.

No injuries were reported, although one vehicle was damaged by falling ice on Delaware, police said. It was not immediately clear how long the streets would remain closed.