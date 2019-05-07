Hijackers go after West Side vehicles: police

Drivers in West Town and the Near West Side should be aware of their surroundings after two vehicular hijackings were reported to Chicago police in April and May.

In both incidents, the hijackers got into the cars after the drivers got out and drove away, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one of the incidents, a child was still inside, but was able to escape after one of the hijackers showed a handgun.

The hijacks occurred:

At 8:53 p.m., April 29 in the first block of South Leavitt Street; and

At 2:12 p.m., May 4 in the first block of North Oakley Boulevard.

Police described the hijackers as two males, one of them between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information should reach out to Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

In March, a string of robberies were reported on the Near West Side.