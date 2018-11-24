Man, 40, still missing after vehicle found in South Chicago

A 40-year-old man remains missing after a vehicle he was driving was found in South Chicago.

Osman Braimah was last heard from Friday, and the vehicle he was in was found running with its keys in the ignition at 8216 S. Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police. Braimah was not located in the area of the vehicle and has not been seen since.

He was described by police as a 6-foot, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (321) 747-8274.