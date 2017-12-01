Person injured in Riverwoods rollover crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in north suburban Riverwoods.

The vehicle overturned about 6:15 a.m., collided with a telephone pole and came to rest on its roof near Saunders Road and Riverwoods roads, according to Riverwoods police and the Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District.

One person was taken to the hospital, but additional details were not immediately available, fire officials said.

Police were on scene about 7:10 a.m. responding to the incident.