Vehicle shot up in Lake View East; woman injured by shattered glass

A woman was injured by shattered glass when the vehicle she was driving was shot Friday night in the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side.

The 30-year-old was driving north about 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lake Shore Drive when she heard shots being fired from a dark colored car headed in the same direction, Chicago police said.

Her vehicle was struck by several bullets, police said.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries caused by shattered glass, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.