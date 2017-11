Vehicle stolen on Near North Side

A vehicle was stolen Monday afternoon on the Near North Side.

About 3:33 p.m., a man left his white Jeep Cherokee running in the 600 block of North St. Clair while he loaded the trunk, according to Chicago Police.

While the vehicle owner was placing items in his trunk, a man walked up, got into the Jeep and drove off, police said. The man was described as a black man in his mid 20s with dreadlocks.

Area Central detectives are investigating.