Vehicle strikes man, crashes into Burger King on West Side

A man was struck by a vehicle, which then crashed into a fast food restaurant early Saturday on the West Side.

A 29-year-old man was driving shortly before 3 a.m. when another vehicle cut him off and he lost control in the 3900 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police. The man’s vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking down the street at the time, then crashed into a Burger King.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said no citations were issued in connection with the crash.