Vehicle struck by bullets near Wrigley Field

A vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Monday when shots were fired in the Wrigleyville neighborhood on the North Side.

A 23-year-old man reported that his vehicle was struck at 2:24 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Addison Street, just a few feet from Wrigley Field, according to Chicago police.

The man told police that someone he didn’t know began firing in his direction. He was not struck by any of the bullets and no injuries were reported, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.