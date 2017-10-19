Vehicle struck by freight train on Near West Side

No one was hurt when a vehicle was struck by a freight train Thursday evening in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. between the vehicle and a Norfolk Southern freight train on tracks near Racine and Carol avenues, according to authorities.

The vehicle was crossing the tracks when the gates began to lower, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern said. The vehicle tried to backup, but the gates were already down. The locomotive’s engineer was able to slow the train so that only the front of the vehicle was damaged.

None of the four people who were inside the vehicle were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.