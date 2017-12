Vehicle struck by gunfire in Dan Ryan express lanes

A portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway’s outbound express lanes was closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a vehicle was struck by gunfire on the South Side.

The shooting was first reported about 5:30 a.m. in the outbound express lanes of I-90/94 between 71st Street and 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported, police said.

As of 7:15 a.m., traffic was being diverted to the local lanes in the area.