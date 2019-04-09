Our Pledge To You

Crime

04/09/2019, 08:32pm

Vehicle thefts reported in Chicago Lawn

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning residents in Chicago Lawn of a string of vehicle thefts in the Southwest Side.

At least five vehicles were broken into and stolen in late March, Chicago police said in a community alert. In some cases, keys were left in the vehicles.

The thefts happened:

  • about 1:30 p.m. March 18 in the 7000 block of South Rockwell Street;
  • about 11:15 p.m. March 18 in the 7000 block of South Campbell Avenue;
  • about 8:20 a.m. March 25 in the 6700 block of South Oakley Avenue;
  • about 12:30 p.m. March 31 in the 2600 block of West 74th Street; and
  • about 10:30 p.m. March 31 in the 6800 bock of South Bell Avenue.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

