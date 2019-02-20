Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/20/2019, 12:51am

Cars stolen near Douglas Park: police

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
email

Police are warning residents of recent vehicle thefts near Douglas Park of the Southwest Side.

Three parked vehicles were stolen off the streets within a week, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

  • about 9 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue;
  • before dawn Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of South California Boulevard; and
  • between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1200 block of South California Boulevard.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

David Struett

Currently Trending