Cars stolen near Douglas Park: police

Police are warning residents of recent vehicle thefts near Douglas Park of the Southwest Side.

Three parked vehicles were stolen off the streets within a week, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

about 9 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue;

before dawn Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of South California Boulevard; and

between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1200 block of South California Boulevard.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.