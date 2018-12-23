Thieves target vehicles left running in Lawndale

Police issued a warning to residents of Lawndale regarding recent thefts from vehicles in the West Side neighborhood.

In each of the three thefts, someone entered an unoccupied vehicle left running and stole items, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

about 10 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of South Homan Avenue;

about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road; and

about 9 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.