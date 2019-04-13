Vehicle thefts reported in East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park: police

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts reported over the last few weeks in East Garfield Park and Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In the incidents, victims park their vehicle and later discover that someone stole it, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Between 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 8-9 on the 3500 block of West Ohio Street;

About 3:45 p.m. March 14 in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue;

About 12 p.m. March 15 in the 900 block of North Kedzie Avenue;

Between 3:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. March 16 in the 3400 block of West Grand Avenue;

Between 10:30 p.m. and 7:15 a.m. March 20-21 in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard;

Between 3:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. March 30 to April 7 in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue;

Between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. April 1-2 in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard;

Between 11 p.m. and 11:45 a.m. April 4-5 in the 3500 block of West Augusta Boulevard;

About 7:45 a.m. April 5 in the 700 block of North Monticello Avenue; and

Between 11 p.m. and 7:45 a.m. April 7-8 in the 400 block of North Drake Avenue.

No information about any suspects was immediately available, police said.

