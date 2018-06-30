Vehicle thefts reported in 3 South Side neighborhoods

Police reported a series of motor vehicle thefts from this month in the Gresham and Wrightwood neighborhoods on the South Side and Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In these incidents, vehicles were stolen off the street by unknown means, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The vehicle thefts happened:

• between noon and 2:25 p.m. June 4 in the 3400 block of West 79th;

• between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. June 5 in the 7700 block of South Claremont;

• between 10:30 p.m. June 10 and 5:45 a.m. June 11 in the 8000 block of South Artesian;

• about 11 a.m. June 15 in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue; and

• between 10 p.m. June 25 and 3:40 a.m. June 26 in the 3100 block of West 84th Street.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.